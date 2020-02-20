Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Loblaw reports Q4 profit up from year earlier, but falls short of expectations
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 20, 2020 7:26 am EST
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year earlier, but the parent company of Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart fell short of analysts’ expectations.
The retailer says it earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $254 million or 70 cents per diluted share for the 12-week period ended Dec. 28.
That compared with a profit attributable to common shareholders of $221 million or 59 cents per diluted share in the same period a year earlier.
Revenue totalled $11.59 billion, up from nearly $11.22 billion.
On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned $1.09 per diluted share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.07 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.12 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2020.