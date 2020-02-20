Loading articles...

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery rose 5 cents at $5.6060 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .40 cent at $3.80 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 4 cents at $2.99 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced 10.20 cents at 8.9560 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .20 cent at $1.21 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose .86 cent at $1.4068 a pound; Apr. lean hogs fell .60 cent at .6688 a pound.

The Associated Press

