Celebrate Black History Month, music, and motorcycles this weekend in Toronto

The weekend is a time for relaxing but also to have fun. Below are some events taking place across the city this weekend that are sure to keep you entertained. Keep in mind there are also two partial subway closures this weekend but don’t let that spoil your fun. Just hop on a shuttle bus.

Events

Black history weekend

Take the opportunity to learn about the significance of Black History Month through a two-day art workshop that focuses on four artists who have influenced black art history. It will lead the way for participants to produce art work that attributes to the technique and style during that time. At the end of the workshop participants get to take home a unique piece of black history redesigned by them. This event is set to take place on Saturday between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Manifesto HQ. The tickets to this event range from $25 to $40.

Take a trip to our possible future

This exhibition — CodeX: playable & disruptive futurist eArt — is for anyone who loved the fusion of technology with art. This event explores the future of humans through technology, innovation and design. It inspires audiences to reflect on the synergetic relationship between technology and humans, and discovering themes related to futuristic digital art through algorithms, identity and the nature of reality. Panel discussions that will examine the dependence on Artificial Intelligence that blurs the boundaries between reality and escapism. This event is free to all and here’s more information on the artists and events.

“Beads and Bling— It’s a Mardi Gras thing!”

Jazz trumpeter Patrick Telvil is back on demand this weekend with old-style Mardi Gras street beat music, parade and colourful beads at St. Andrew’s Church to front-line another evening of traditional New Orleans jazz. This year’s Mardi Gras will also showcase the band The Happy Pals, featuring pianist Jordan Klapman. All this is accompanied with traditional eats at the end of the event, with a $25 entry fee. Here’s how to grab those tickets.

Gear up for the motorcycle season

The Toronto Motorcycle Show is back on Sunday with a wide-ranging line-up of exhibitors that honor the motorcycle lifestyle. Showcasing vehicles for the open road, to the track and to the trail, this is an opportunity to see the newest models by the most famous names. This event will also have experts talking about various models, spare parts and everything motorcycle. The show is packed with special features and events that are sure to thrill riders of all ages, including the kids. Tickets are now on sale with the cost ranging from $12 to $20.

Jazz your way through the weekend

Toronto’s 18th annual Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival hits the stage for a three-day festival that will feature more than 100 blues, rock, jazz, country, folk, and roots artists across five stages with a lineup of multi-Juno Award winners. This music festival takes place at The Tranzac Club and The Annex Hotel from Friday to Sunday. This event is for people of all age groups. The festival will also include special tribute events, an awards ceremony, community stages and various themed musical workshops. Tickets range from $15 to $20 depending on the artists performing.

Transit

There will be two TTC closures this weekend

Subway won’t be running on Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations on Saturday, and between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on Sunday. The closure is for Automatic Train Control signaling system installation and subway corridor maintenance. Shuttle buses and Wheel-Trans service will operate.