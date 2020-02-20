Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ex-Quebec media star Eric Salvail tells trial sex assault accusations 'bizarre'
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 20, 2020 12:30 pm EST
Former radio and television personality Eric Salvail arrives at the courthouse in Montreal on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL — Former Quebec talk show host Eric Salvail is categorically denying the accusations made against him by a one-time co-worker.
The fallen television star told his trial today the claims of sexual assault, harassment and confinement are simply “bizarre.”
Salvail testified during his second day on the stand that he wasn’t even working at Radio-Canada in 1993 when he is alleged to have sexually assaulted Donald Duguay in a bathroom in the public broadcaster’s Montreal headquarters.
He showed the court photos taken of him in 1993 to illustrate his small stature at the time, in an attempt to convince a judge that he wasn’t the imposing predator he is accused of being.
Duguay alleges Salvail repeatedly harassed him over a period of several weeks in 1993, and also cornered him in the bathroom, exposed himself and tried to force him into performing a sex act.
Duguay has had the standard publication ban on the identity of alleged victims in sexual assault cases waived.
