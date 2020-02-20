Enhanced licence plate in development, Ford government says after admitting visibility issues

A day after admitting that Ontario’s new licence plates are plagued by visibility issues, the Ford government says an enhanced plate is currently being developed and should be available in “less than three weeks.”

“We have heard the concerns of Ontarians and have taken their feedback seriously, which is why our government has continued to work with the leadership of 3M Canada to determine a path forward,” read a statement on behalf of the Minister of Government and Consumer Services released late Thursday afternoon. “An enhanced licence plate is currently in development, which we expect to be available in less than 3 weeks, as per 3M Canada’s assurance.”

“For Ontarians who have already received new licence plates, an enhanced version will be provided to them via mail.”

The statement adds the Ontarians will continue to receive the current plate through Service Ontario locations until the enhanced plate becomes available.

Approximately 49,000 of the new plates have been distributed to Ontarians, and an additional 134,000 are currently in Service Ontario locations, the government said.

“We want to reassure Ontarians that the current plate does not pose a risk to public safety,” the Ministry said.

NDP transportation critic Jennifer French pressed the government during debate Thursday, asking why the faulty plates ended up on the road in the first place and continue to be there.

“Safety should always be a priority, even in the face of exciting new vanity plates,” she said. “Ontarians deserve to know how this happened, what is being done about it and when it will be fixed.”

Consumer Services Minister Lisa Thompson said Wednesday the government has asked 3M Canada to investigate numerous reports that started to surface over the weekend saying the plates are nearly unreadable in the dark.

A number of groups have expressed concerns about the impact the problem could have on public safety, including Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada and the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police.

Thompson had previously defended the plates, saying they had passed rigorous testing, but now acknowledges the government is paying attention to the reports.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report