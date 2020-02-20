Everything we know (and don't know) about Clearview AI and facial recognition

In today’s Big Story podcast, it supposedly has a database of more than three billion photos. But we don’t have any evidence of how well it works. We know some law enforcement agencies, including Toronto Police, have used it. But we don’t know how, or if they’ll continue.

We know there might be no way to put the facial recognition genie back in the bottle, but we don’t know how our governments and courts will attempt to handle the issues that arise as the tech becomes more widespread. In short, for every question we can answer about Clearview AI and facial recognition, there’s more than one that we can’t. Yet.

GUEST: Kate Allen, Science and Technology Reporter, Toronto Star