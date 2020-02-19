Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
U.S. border officers seize human brain shipped from Toronto
by News Staff
Posted Feb 19, 2020 4:43 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 19, 2020 at 4:47 pm EST
Human brain discovered in shipment. U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Call it a case of skullduggery.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers were left scratching their heads after seizing a human brain at Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron last week.
The brain was in a Mason jar inside a Canada Post package labelled “Antique Teaching Specimen.”
But whoever packed it clearly wasn’t thinking, because CBP officers say there was no documentation or paperwork “in support of its lawful entry into the United States.”
The shipment originated in Toronto and was destined for Wisconsin, U.S. Customs said in a release.
“Individuals looking to import shipments such as this, need to remember that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a strict Import Permit Program that must be adhered to,” said Area Port Director Michael Fox.
“This is just another great example of just one of the many things CBP officers do to protect our nation on a daily basis.”