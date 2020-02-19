Loading articles...

U.S. border officers seize human brain shipped from Toronto

Last Updated Feb 19, 2020 at 4:47 pm EST

Human brain discovered in shipment. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Call it a case of skullduggery.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers were left scratching their heads after seizing a human brain at Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron last week.

The brain was in a Mason jar inside a Canada Post package labelled “Antique Teaching Specimen.”

But whoever packed it clearly wasn’t thinking, because CBP officers say there was no documentation or paperwork “in support of its lawful entry into the United States.”

The shipment originated in Toronto and was destined for Wisconsin, U.S. Customs said in a release.

“Individuals looking to import shipments such as this, need to remember that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a strict Import Permit Program that must be adhered to,” said Area Port Director Michael Fox.

“This is just another great example of just one of the many things CBP officers do to protect our nation on a daily basis.”

