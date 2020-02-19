Loading articles...

Serious injuries after 200 vehicles involved in crash south of Montreal

Authorities say whiteout conditions most likely triggered a massive pileup involving about 200 vehicles in La Prairie, south of Montreal.

There were no immediate reports of deaths but Quebec provincial police say about a dozen people were sent to hospital with minor to serious injuries.

Firefighters say two people were still trapped as authorities tried to stabilize a diesel spill before extracting them from the wreckage.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. along a stretch of Highway 15 that runs along the St. Lawrence River.

Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel told reporters in Quebec City the crash took place in an area where heavy winds come off the river, creating sudden blizzard-like conditions.

Bonnardel says the highway isn’t known for particular safety issues and 65,000 vehicles use the southbound part of it on a daily basis.

