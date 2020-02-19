Rising classical star Alexandra Streliski to perform with Dallas Green at Junos

TORONTO — Breakout neo-classical pianist Alexandra Streliski will join City and Colour’s Dallas Green in a performance at this year’s Juno Awards in Saskatoon.

Streliski, who hails from Quebec, has become one of the stars to watch on the classical music scene. She’s competing for three prizes at Canada’s biggest night in music, including album of the year and breakthrough artist, while Green’s project is up for adult alternative album of the year.

Indigenous electro-pop singer Iskwe and country performer Meghan Patrick were also announced as performers.

R&B artist Ali Gatie and bluegrass band the Dead South round of the final batch of artists set to take the stage.

Retired singer Anne Murray, who holds the record for the most Juno wins at 25 trophies, will induct Jann Arden into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The 49th Juno Awards will air on the CBC from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon on March 15, and will stream globally on the CBC website.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.

The Canadian Press