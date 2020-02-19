OPP officer charged in Aurora sexual assault investigation

An Ontario Provincial Police officer has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation that began last year.

According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit, a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Aurora on Aug. 9, 2019.

Const. Robert Horton, who is with the Niagara satellite detachment of the Burlington detachment, is facing one count of sexual assault.

No further details have been released about the incident.

Horton is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 26.