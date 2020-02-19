Loading articles...

OPP officer charged in Aurora sexual assault investigation

Last Updated Feb 19, 2020 at 11:29 am EST

Ontario Provincial Police patch

An Ontario Provincial Police officer has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation that began last year.

According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit, a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Aurora on Aug. 9, 2019.

Const. Robert Horton, who is with the Niagara satellite detachment of the Burlington detachment, is facing one count of sexual assault.

No further details have been released about the incident.

Horton is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 26.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 403 at the 407 - pothole repairs are blocking the right lane. #WB403
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:58 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: And after a couple of cold days today, Thursday and early Friday, the weekend is really going to FEEL like spring! Could…
Latest Weather
Read more