Nunavut projects fourth deficit budget in a row on slightly increased revenues
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 19, 2020 4:30 pm EST
The Nunavut legislature in Iqaluit is seen on Monday, March 30, 2009. The Nunavut government is tabling its fourth deficit budget in a row. Finance Minister George Hickes says the territory will take in more than $2.3 billion this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
IQALUIT, Nunavut — The Nunavut government is tabling its fourth deficit budget in a row.
Finance Minister George Hickes says the territory will take in more than $2.3 billion this year.
That’s a slight increase, thanks largely to federal funding programs.
However, the document still forecasts an operating deficit of about $30 million.
Hickes says the health department will see the biggest increase.
He says a nearly $40-million increase is needed because Nunavut still spends large amounts of money flying patients to health facilities in the South.
Hickes says Nunavut’s economy is expected to grow 13 per cent this year, largely because of mine activity.