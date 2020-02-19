Loading articles...

Duke and Duchess of Sussex to begin new life on March 31

FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo the newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle in a convertible car after their wedding in Windsor, England, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to no longer use their HRH titles and will repay £2.4 million of taxpayer's money spent on renovating their Berkshire home, Buckingham Palace announced Saturday, Jan. 18. 2020. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP, File)

LONDON – Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are breaking free of the royal family starting March 31st.

The anouncement from the couple’s office comes as Buckingham Palace reviewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s use of the label “Sussex Royal” after their decision to step back from royal duties.

Talks involving senior officials are ongoing about the issue and a decision will be announced alongside the launch of their new non-profit organization.

The royal couple stunned Britain with an abrupt announcement in January that they wanted to step back from royal duties.

Prince Harry said he was taking a “leap of faith” in the move in an attempt to build a more peaceful life _ one free of the journalists who have filmed, photographed and written about him since the day he was born.

Harry and Meghan will no longer use the titles His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness but will retain them, leaving the possibility that the couple might change their minds and return sometime in the future.

Harry’s late mother, Diana, was stripped of the Her Royal Highness title when she and Prince Charles divorced.

The prince and his wife will walk away from most royal duties, give up public funding and try to become financially independent.

The couple, who were named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, are expected to spend most of their time in Canada while maintaining a home in England, near Windsor Castle.

The couple’s departure is a wrench for the royal family, and Queen Elizabeth II said at the time that she wished the couple had wanted to remain full-time royals.

Despite the unprecedented move, the couple will keep the themes of their public work _ the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment and mental health, collectively.

Harry’s priorities remain supporting the welfare of servicemen and women, conservation, sport for social development and H-I-V.

Meghan’s focus remains women’s empowerment, gender equality and education.

