Here's a list of January inflation rates for selected Canadian cities

OTTAWA — Canada’s national annual inflation rate was 2.4 per cent in January, Statistics Canada says. The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):

— St. John’s, N.L.: per cent 2.1 (1.8)

— Charlottetown-Summerside: 3.1 (2.2)

— Halifax: 2.7 (2.2)

— Saint John, N.B.: 2.0 (2.2)

— Quebec: 2.2 (1.9)

— Montreal: 2.7 (2.8)

— Ottawa: 2.6 (2.7)

— Toronto: 1.6 (1.9)

— Thunder Bay, Ont.: 1.3 (1.0)

— Winnipeg: 2.5 (2.5)

— Regina: 2.4 (1.7)

— Saskatoon: 2.1 (1.5)

— Edmonton: 2.7 (2.3)

— Calgary: 2.8 (2.1)

— Vancouver: 2.2 (1.9)

— Victoria: 2.1 (2.1)

The Canadian Press

