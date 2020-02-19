Loading articles...

Here's a list January inflation rates for Canadian provinces, territories

OTTAWA — Canada’s national annual inflation rate was 2.4 per cent in January, Statistics Canada says. Here’s what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

– Newfoundland and Labrador: 2.2 per cent (2.0)

– Prince Edward Island: 3.0 (2.3)

– Nova Scotia: 2.6 (2.2)

– New Brunswick: 2.5 (2.3)

– Quebec: 2.7 (2.7)

– Ontario: 2.1 (2.1)

– Manitoba: 2.5 (2.3)

– Saskatchewan: 2.3 (1.6)

– Alberta: 3.0 (2.3)

– British Columbia: 2.3 (2.1)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:26 AM
WB Lawrence at the DVP, the right lane is blocked with a collision. Slow from Underhill.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:58 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: And after a couple of cold days today, Thursday and early Friday, the weekend is really going to FEEL like spring! Could…
Latest Weather
Read more