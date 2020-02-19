Loading articles...

Four major Toronto sports teams team up against bullying

Some of Toronto’s biggest sports franchises are teaming up to tackle bullying, they helped launch a program that will help thousands of kids in the GTA

It’s called Huddle Up Prevention Program. It was originally launched in 2001 by the Toronto Argonauts but this year the Toronto Maple Leafs, Raptors and TFC joined them to help launch the anti-bullying program in front of hundreds of students at St. Gregory Catholic School in Etobicoke.

Maple Leafs Alumni Darcy Tucker was one of the athletes who shared his story with the students, and admitted he wasn’t immune from bullying.

“My first real experience I was when I left home to play junior hockey,” Tucker told CityNews. “I was the kid from the farm and some of the clothing I was wearing wasn’t what the kids thought was cool so I got a little bit of bullying from that standpoint.”

The program marks the first-ever bullying-prevention initiative between four major league teams across Canada. They are hoping to give a greater voice against bullying by using the voices of professional athletes like Raptors rookie Terence Davis.

“I block out the outside noise,” Davis said when asked how he deals with the online bullying. “I remain myself and just keep the faith and believe in myself and everything else will work itself out.”

Huddle Up currently reaches over 8,000 students in the Greater Toronto Area across 11 school boards. Starting in September of 2020, a new, online learning platform, complete with an interactive, five-module curriculum and several other resources on anti-bullying, will be available at no cost to all students.

