Flood-hit communities in England, Wales brace for more rain

People enter a cottage as pumps and flood barriers help to keep the water from flooding the homes, with the area inundated by flood water after heavy rains breached normal watercourses in Tewkesbury, England, Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020. Flood-hit communities in the region are braced for further heavy rain as river levels continue to threaten to breach barriers, in the aftermath of Storm Dennis which has swept northern Europe. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Communities in England and Wales are shoring up flood barriers and bracing for more heavy rain after the damage caused by Storm Dennis.

Areas hit hard by downpours and high winds during Dennis could see more flooding due to already their full rivers and catchments, Britain’s Met Office weather service said Wednesday.

“There’s a lot more water in the river systems,” said Kate Marks, a deputy director at the U.K. Environment Agency. “In particular, we are worried about the Rivers Severn, Teme and Wye.”

The Environment Agency said that as of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 600 properties had been flooded across England. Some 800 homes in Wales also were directly affected, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford told the BBC.

Temporary flood barriers have been erected across the country, the agency said.

The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for persistent rain in Wales and northwest England on Wednesday.

The Associated Press


