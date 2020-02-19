'Everyone is like a family here': St. Lawrence Market hosts job market

The St. Lawrence Market hosted a job fair on Wednesday as merchants were looking to hire a number of full and part time positions.

Dozens of people came from all over the city to try and find work at the iconic market.

Sam Rivers, a grade 12 student, says he has been coming to the market with his mom since he was a child and working here would be a dream job.

“Everyone is like a family here,” he said. “They remember our names. It would just be a cool experience.”

Employers were also excited to see so many people show up.

Lumni Bizhuta from Buster’s Sea Cover says they have been having issues trying to attract new employees, and this has been a big help.

“We have hired like two people on the spot, and I’m sure we’ll hire more after going through resumes,” Bizhuta said.

The job fair comes on the heels of a pilot project that will test new business hours at St. Lawrence Market.

The new hours will be Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The market will continue to be closed on Mondays. The pilot project is set to kick off March 15.

After a year, the benefit to the market staff, customers, the community and tourists will be assessed to determine if the new hours should become permanent.