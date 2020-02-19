Energy sector helps lift stocks in Toronto, U.S. stock markets move higher

TORONTO — The energy sector helped Canada’s main stock index push higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also gained ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.37 points at 17,911.71.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 141.95 points at 29,374.14. The S&P 500 index was up 19.64 points at 3,389.93, while the Nasdaq composite was up 87.39 points at 9,820.13.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.58 cents US compared with an average of 75.43 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude contract was up 94 cents at US$53.23 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 1.8 cents at US$1.96 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$5.70 at US$1,609.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 1.8 cents at US$2.59 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press