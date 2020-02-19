Loading articles...

Man shot multiple times near Eglinton and Martin Grove

Police at the scene of a shooting near Eglinton Avenue and Martin Grove Road where a man was shot multiple times on Feb. 18, 2020. CITYNEWS

A man is in hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday night near Eglinton Avenue and Martin Grove Road.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Willowridge Road and Richgrove Drive just after 11 p.m. after reports of multiple shots fired in the area.

Officers found multiple shell casings in the parking lot of a highrise apartment building, but no victim.

Police heard reports the victim was loaded into a vehicle after the shooting and then dropped off at a local hospital.

He was then rushed to a trauma centre with wounds reportedly to his chest and head.

Despite the serious nature of his injuries, police say his condition is now stable.

There has been no word on suspects at this time.

