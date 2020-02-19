Loading articles...

Crown completes evidence in ex-Quebec media star Eric Salvail's sex assault case

Former radio and television personality Eric Salvail walks the halls of the courthouse in Montreal on Monday, February 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MONTREAL — The Crown has finished presenting evidence in the sex assault trial of former Quebec media star Eric Salvail.

Salvail’s lawyer, Michel Massicotte, said today the defence will present at least one witness, leaving the possibility open that the accused will take the stand.

The former talk show host is on trial for sexual assault, harassment and unlawful confinement.

His former co-worker, Donald Duguay, claims Salvail cornered him in the bathroom at the offices of Radio-Canada in 1993, exposed himself and tried to force him into performing a sex act.

A Radio-Canada employee told the court today that Duguay had told her immediately after the alleged incident that Salvail had exposed his genitals to him.

The trial is scheduled to continue this afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.

The Canadian Press

