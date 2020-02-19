Loading articles...

China says number of new virus cases rose by just 394

A man wearing a mask stands in the midst of decorations promoting a movie in Beijing, China on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Even as authorities went door to door to find the infected in Wuhan, the epic center of the viral outbreak, Beijing was showing signs of coming back to life this week, with road traffic at around a quarter of usual, up from virtually nothing a week ago. While most restaurants, stores and office buildings remained closed, others had reopened. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING — China says the number the of new virus cases rose by just 394 from the previous day, with a rise in the death of 114.

The new figures Thursday followed an effort in the epicenter of the outbreak, the city of Wuhan, to go door-to-door to find every infected person. Most of the tens of thousands of cases have been in Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital.

The new daily figure is a notable drop from the 1,749 cases recorded the previous day.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
STALL - #NB400 north of Steeles. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:11 PM
Morning wind chills the next 2 mornings will be near -18. But a taste of spring this weekend as highs could reach o…
Latest Weather
Read more