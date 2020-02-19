Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
China says number of new virus cases rose by just 394
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 19, 2020 9:37 pm EST
A man wearing a mask stands in the midst of decorations promoting a movie in Beijing, China on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Even as authorities went door to door to find the infected in Wuhan, the epic center of the viral outbreak, Beijing was showing signs of coming back to life this week, with road traffic at around a quarter of usual, up from virtually nothing a week ago. While most restaurants, stores and office buildings remained closed, others had reopened. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
BEIJING — China says the number the of new virus cases rose by just 394 from the previous day, with a rise in the death of 114.
The new figures Thursday followed an effort in the epicenter of the outbreak, the city of Wuhan, to go door-to-door to find every infected person. Most of the tens of thousands of cases have been in Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital.
The new daily figure is a notable drop from the 1,749 cases recorded the previous day.