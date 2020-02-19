Loading articles...

China revokes 3 Wall Street Journal reporters' credentials

BEIJING — China on Wednesday said it has revoked the press credentials of three reporters for the U.S. newspaper Wall Street Journal over an editorial headline deemed by the government to be racist and slandering. The move follows a complaint over the headline, which referred to the current virus outbreak in China and called the country the “Real Sick Man of Asia.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:38 PM
Retweeted @OPP_GTATraffic: VEHICLE FIRE: #Hwy401 EB approaching #Hwy407 #Milton - Single vehicle . #OPP and Fire Dept enroute. ^ag
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:18 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Heads up for lake effect snow that could stretch to parts of the GTA today. Looks good one…
Latest Weather
Read more