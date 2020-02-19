Loading articles...

Burger King breaks the mould with new advertising campaign

This undated image provided by Burger King shows an advertising campaign image with the Whopper hamburger. The burger chain is showing its Whopper covered in mold in print and TV ads running in Europe and the U.S. The message: Burger King is removing artificial preservatives from the Whopper. (Burger King via AP)

Burger King is breaking the mould in its new advertising campaign.

The burger chain is portraying its Whopper covered in mould in print and TV ads running in Europe and the U.S. The message: Burger King is removing artificial preservatives from its signature burger.

The restaurant, based in Miami, Florida, says it has removed artificial preservatives from the Whopper in several European countries — including France, Sweden and Spain — and around 400 of its 7,346 U.S. restaurants. It plans to remove preservatives from Whoppers served in all of its restaurants this year.

The Whopper is topped with onions, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and pickles, all of which will contain no artificial preservatives.

Burger King says it has also removed artificial colours and flavours from all of its sandwiches and and sides in some European markets and the U.S.

McDonald’s announced in 2018 that it was removing artificial colours, flavours and preservatives from seven of its burgers.

The Associated Press

