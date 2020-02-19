Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Australian evacuees arrive in Darwin
by (**No Byline Pls**), The Associated Press
Posted Feb 19, 2020 7:18 pm EST
SYDNEY, Australia — Around 180 Australian evacuees from the coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess have landed in Darwin.
The passengers, who were confined to the ship in the port of Yokohama, will now begin a second 14-day quarantine period in a camp facility near the northern Australian city, Australian health officials said.
The group of evacuees was flown from Japan in the early hours of Thursday morning on a Qantas 747 chartered by the Australian government.
The flight came a day after more than 2000 passengers and crew began leaving the Diamond Princess after a widely-criticised quarantine program aimed at stopping the spread of the disease, which infected more than 600 people on the ship.
