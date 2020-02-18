Villages, tribal entities share in $98 million for housing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska Native villages and other tribal entities in the state are receiving more than $98 million in federal grants for housing improvement projects.

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department officials say the $98.6 million announced Tuesday is being distributed among 240 Alaska tribes and villages.

Officials say the money is part of $655 million in Indian housing block funds being distributed to tribes and their housing in 38 states.

The Associated Press