Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Via to partly resume service between Quebec City and Ottawa starting Thursday
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 18, 2020 8:47 am EST
Cancelled rail arrivals and departures are listed on the board at Central Station in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Most Via Rail train services in Canada are cancelled as CN announced a shutdown of its eastern Canada network over First Nation blockadesTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
MONTREAL — Via Rail says partial service is set to resume between Quebec City, Montreal and Ottawa beginning Thursday.
Almost all other Via Rail services remain cancelled with the exception of Sudbury-White River and Churchill-The Pas, until further notice.
Via trains have been disrupted by protests by people showing solidarity with the hereditary Wet’suwet’en chiefs opposing the Coastal GasLink project.
Protestors have blocked rail lines across the country and disrupted freight and passenger traffic.
Via says the partial resumption of service between Ottawa and Quebec City follows a notification received from Canadian National Railway.
Only trains that serve full trips between Quebec City and Ottawa will resume service.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2020.