Via to partly resume service between Quebec City and Ottawa starting Thursday

Protestors block the rail lines in the area of Dupont and Dufferin streets in support of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation on Feb. 8, 2020. CITYNEWS/Sean Toussaint

Via Rail says partial service is set to resume between Quebec City, Montreal and Ottawa beginning Thursday.

Almost all other Via Rail services remain cancelled with the exception of Sudbury-White River and Churchill-The Pas, until further notice.

Via trains have been disrupted by protests by people showing solidarity with the hereditary Wet’suwet’en chiefs opposing the Coastal GasLink project.

Protestors have blocked rail lines across the country and disrupted freight and passenger traffic.

Via says the partial resumption of service between Ottawa and Quebec City follows a notification received from Canadian National Railway.

Only trains that serve full trips between Quebec City and Ottawa will resume service.

