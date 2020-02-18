Loading articles...

UN chief: New virus outbreak is 'a very dangerous situation'

LAHORE, Pakistan — The U.N. secretary general has told The Associated Press that the virus outbreak that began in China “is not out of control but it is a very dangerous situation.”

Antonio Guterres said in an interview Tuesday that “the risks are enormous and we need to be prepared worldwide for that.”

The outbreak has infected more than 73,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The U.N. chief was in Pakistan for a conference on 40 years of refugees fleeing neighbouring war-torn Afghanistan.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
EB Steeles from Torbram to Airport road is closed for a collision. EB Steeles is slow from Bramalea to the closure. #Brampton
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 11 minutes ago
Snow is a done deal now. 5cm at #Toronto YYZ as of 7am (Feb 18) Just some rain showers, drizzle up until 10/11am. T…
Latest Weather
Read more