Loading articles...

Snow hits the GTA, freezing rain and rain expected later

Last Updated Feb 18, 2020 at 5:33 am EST

People cross the street as they trudge through falling hail, snow, and rain in Toronto on April 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

The first trip to work and school after the Family Day long weekend is a messy one, as drivers are dealing with snow on the roads with rain set to move in later Tuesday morning.

A winter weather travel advisory, which was issued by Environment Canada, is in effect for the GTA.

The national weather agency said the snow could briefly mix with light freezing rain as the system moves across southern Ontario.

“Snowfall amounts in the four to eight centimetre range are expected by the time the snow tapers to rain or drizzle this morning,” the advisory states.

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said in the GTA snow is expected to change over to rain around 7 a.m. The rain will then end by 11 a.m.

However, as the wet weather moves out, the wind with pick up this afternoon with gusts of 50 km/h.

||||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Earlier problems Eastbound 401 collectors at the Alen and Niagara Bound QEW over the Burlington Skyway now clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 38 minutes ago
Snow early this morning will change to rain around 7am and then end around 11am. Cloudy, windy and mild for the aft…
Latest Weather
Read more