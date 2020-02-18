Snow hits the GTA, freezing rain and rain expected later

The first trip to work and school after the Family Day long weekend is a messy one, as drivers are dealing with snow on the roads with rain set to move in later Tuesday morning.

A winter weather travel advisory, which was issued by Environment Canada, is in effect for the GTA.

The national weather agency said the snow could briefly mix with light freezing rain as the system moves across southern Ontario.

“Snowfall amounts in the four to eight centimetre range are expected by the time the snow tapers to rain or drizzle this morning,” the advisory states.

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said in the GTA snow is expected to change over to rain around 7 a.m. The rain will then end by 11 a.m.

However, as the wet weather moves out, the wind with pick up this afternoon with gusts of 50 km/h.