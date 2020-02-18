Loading articles...

Searchers find body of Seward man overdue on snowmobile trip

SEWARD, Alaska — The body of a Seward man overdue from a snowmobile trip has been recovered, Alaska State Troopers said.

The body of Cody Slemp, 40, was found Monday afternoon near Bear Lake, troopers said. A suspected cause of death was not released.

Slemp had last been seen at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and a caller reported him overdue early Monday.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, the Bear Creek Fire Department and volunteers conducted a search.

The Associated Press

