Police: Man stabbed child at random in Texas McDonald's

EL PASO, Texas — A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after authorities said he randomly stabbed a child while she was in the play area at a McDonald’s restaurant in El Paso, Texas.

Police say the girl — who is about 4 or 5 years old — was in stable condition at a hospital after undergoing surgery.

The suspect fled on foot but was found hiding in nearby motel room and was arrested, police said. Police have not yet released the suspect’s name.

No further information was immediately available.

The Associated Press

