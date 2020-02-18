Boy, 14, in critical condition after hit-and-run in Oshawa

A teenage boy is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Oshawa Sunday night.

Police said the 14-year-old boy was sitting on an e-bike on Stephenson Road North, near Taunton Road East, around 7 p.m. when the crash happened.

It’s believed the boy was trying to get the bike started when a car heading southbound hit the boy at full speed and then fled the area.

The boy was airlifted to SickKids hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver would definitely have known they hit someone.

The vehicle is believed to be a white, four-door car that will have extensive damage to the front end and a missing side mirror.

Anyone with information on the crash is being asked to contact Durham police.