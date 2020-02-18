Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Boy, 14, in critical condition after hit-and-run in Oshawa
by News Staff
Posted Feb 18, 2020 5:30 am EST
Last Updated Feb 18, 2020 at 6:14 am EST
A Durham regional police cruiser. CITYNEWS/George Joseph
A teenage boy is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Oshawa Sunday night.
Police said the 14-year-old boy was sitting on an e-bike on Stephenson Road North, near Taunton Road East, around 7 p.m. when the crash happened.
It’s believed the boy was trying to get the bike started when a car heading southbound hit the boy at full speed and then fled the area.
The boy was airlifted to SickKids hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver would definitely have known they hit someone.
The vehicle is believed to be a white, four-door car that will have extensive damage to the front end and a missing side mirror.
Anyone with information on the crash is being asked to contact Durham police.
You have activated your account, please feel free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content.
