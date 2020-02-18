Loading articles...

Ontario legislature returns from break amid escalating tensions with teachers

Last Updated Feb 18, 2020 at 5:50 am EST

Teachers of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario wave to honking cars as they participate in a full withdrawal of services strike in Toronto on Jan. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Ontario legislature returns Tuesday after a break that’s been dominated by increasing tensions with the province’s public school teachers and the unions that represent them.

Contract talks between the Progressive Conservative government and the four major teachers’ unions have largely stalled.

Meanwhile, a co-ordinated provincewide strike set for Friday will see about two million students out of class.

In addition to the teachers’ issue, the Tories are preparing their second spring budget.

Controversy plagued the rollout of their first spending package last year, which included deep spending cuts, including some that are now at the centre of the teachers’ dispute.

The government is also likely to face questions about its controversial move during the winter break to cancel Hamilton’s light-rail line.

Related Stories

Ontario principals ask government to cancel next EQAO test amid teacher strikesPoll finds government ministers losing PR battle in education fightLecce calls teachers' unions decision to strike 'irresponsible'
|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Earlier problems Eastbound 401 collectors at the Alen and Niagara Bound QEW over the Burlington Skyway now clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 33 minutes ago
Snow early this morning will change to rain around 7am and then end around 11am. Cloudy, windy and mild for the aft…
Latest Weather
Read more