Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ontario legislature returns from break amid escalating tensions with teachers
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 18, 2020 5:44 am EST
Last Updated Feb 18, 2020 at 5:50 am EST
Teachers of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario wave to honking cars as they participate in a full withdrawal of services strike in Toronto on Jan. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Ontario legislature returns Tuesday after a break that’s been dominated by increasing tensions with the province’s public school teachers and the unions that represent them.
Contract talks between the Progressive Conservative government and the four major teachers’ unions have largely stalled.
Meanwhile, a co-ordinated provincewide strike set for Friday will see about two million students out of class.
In addition to the teachers’ issue, the Tories are preparing their second spring budget.
Controversy plagued the rollout of their first spending package last year, which included deep spending cuts, including some that are now at the centre of the teachers’ dispute.
The government is also likely to face questions about its controversial move during the winter break to cancel Hamilton’s light-rail line.