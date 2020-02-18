Loading articles...

Catholic teachers to resuming bargaining, but plan more strikes

A classroom sits empty. UNSPLASH/Rubén Rodriguez

Ontario’s English Catholic teachers are heading back to the bargaining table, but are also planning more strikes if they can’t reach a deal.

All four major teachers’ unions have been staging strikes as contract talks with the province have made little progress, and the teachers are planning a joint, provincewide strike on Friday.

Negotiations between the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association and the government broke down in January, and since then they have only had one day of discussions.

The mediator has now called the parties back to the table for Wednesday.

But OECTA says if no deal is reached, they will stage rotating strikes next week that target each board one day.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says in a statement that the government is ready to negotiate a deal that keeps students in class.

A note that was sent to Catholic teachers in Ontario on Feb. 18, 2020.
