Loading articles...

Officials search for small plane that crashed near Dominica

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities on the French island of Guadeloupe said Tuesday that they were looking for the remains of a small plane that apparently crashed at sea near the eastern Caribbean island of Dominica over the weekend.

The Piper PA-28 was carrying four people, and crews have recovered only some personal belongings, according to a statement by the prefect’s office in Guadeloupe. The victims have not been identified.

The plane departed Dominica on Sunday night on a flight to nearby Guadeloupe.

A French oceanographic ship was helping with the search, officials said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
SB 412 ramp to the WB 401 - the right lane is blocked with a collision. #SB412 #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:51 AM
Mist and drizzle the rest of the morning. Advisories have dropped although it is still slick out there. Today's g…
Latest Weather
Read more