Official: Armed corrections officer fatally shot by police
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 18, 2020 3:23 am EST
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A corrections officer accused of targeting a woman he had been dating in a store parking lot was shot and killed by a police officer in Tennessee.
Travis Mullins, 29, was pronounced dead Monday evening outside a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Greeneville, news outlets reported.
Greeneville police were called to the scene for a reported hit-and-run, said Leslie Earhart, a spokeswoman for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Mullins had left but returned to the scene armed with a gun. Officers disarmed Mullins and attempted to arrest him. He was somehow able to get another gun from his vehicle and point it at officers. A Greeneville officer then shot and killed Mullins.
Mullins was wearing a Cocke County Sheriff’s Office uniform at the time of his death. He was a corrections officer for the county but was off-duty at the time of the call.
Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes said in a statement that the fatal shooting was a “sad situation.”
No officers were injured. The TBI was investigating.