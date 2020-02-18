Loading articles...

No coronavirus cases currently under investigation in Ontario

Last Updated Feb 18, 2020 at 11:41 am EST

People wear masks as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak as they wait for the arrivals at the International terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Saturday, January 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario now has no novel coronavirus cases under investigation.

A daily update from the provincial government shows that 421 people have been tested in the province over the past several weeks, and nearly all were negative for the virus.

Three people in Ontario tested positive for the virus, called COVID-19, all of whom had a recent travel history to the affected area in China.

At least one of the cases has since completely recovered, with tests showing she no longer has the virus in her system.

There have been eight confirmed cases in Canada, including five in British Columbia.

In China, more than 72,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus — mostly in the central province of Hubei — and more than 1,800 people have died.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 403 Approaching the 407, the problem has cleared.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:51 AM
Mist and drizzle the rest of the morning. Advisories have dropped although it is still slick out there. Today's g…
Latest Weather
Read more