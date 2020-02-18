Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
No coronavirus cases currently under investigation in Ontario
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 18, 2020 11:39 am EST
Last Updated Feb 18, 2020 at 11:41 am EST
People wear masks as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak as they wait for the arrivals at the International terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Saturday, January 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ontario now has no novel coronavirus cases under investigation.
A daily update from the provincial government shows that 421 people have been tested in the province over the past several weeks, and nearly all were negative for the virus.
Three people in Ontario tested positive for the virus, called COVID-19, all of whom had a recent travel history to the affected area in China.
At least one of the cases has since completely recovered, with tests showing she no longer has the virus in her system.
There have been eight confirmed cases in Canada, including five in British Columbia.
In China, more than 72,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus — mostly in the central province of Hubei — and more than 1,800 people have died.