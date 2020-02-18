Loading articles...

Greece: Ferries, urban transport halted by strikes

ATHENS, Greece — A 24-hour strike in Greece halted ferries, public transport, and municipal services in Athens and other parts of the country Tuesday as unions mounted protests against pension reforms by the centre-right government.

Flights, as well as national rail and bus services, were not affected.

The strike went ahead after a pension reform bill was submitted to parliament. It includes plans to lower monthly income contributions and overhaul the way some pension funds operate.

Pension reform is a contentious issue in Greece following a decade of crisis and international bailouts that caused successive salary and benefit cuts pushing many into financial hardship.

The Associated Press

