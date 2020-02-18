Loading articles...

Farmers block highways in Spain to protest low food prices

NAVALMORAL DE LA MATA, Spain — Farmers in fluorescent yellow vests have begun blocking highways in southwestern Spain with tractors and other vehicles in the latest mass protest over what they say are plummeting incomes for agricultural workers.

The rallies Tuesday, predominantly in the Extremadura region that borders Portugal, were called by several labour unions to demand government action to ensure more realistic retail prices for fruit and vegetables.

Ángel García, head of the regional young farmers association Asaja, urged all farm workers in Extremadura to strike. He said about 700 tractors would join the road blockages.

The almost daily protests across Spain against high production costs and low prices for farm produce pose a tough challenge for the country’s month-old Socialist-led coalition government as the European Union plans to cut agricultural subsidies. The protests also come amid tariff threats by the U.S.

The unions and the government also blame major supermarket chains for slashing prices on fruit and vegetables and forcing farmers to sell their goods for less.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Earlier problems Eastbound 401 collectors at the Alen and Niagara Bound QEW over the Burlington Skyway now clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 33 minutes ago
Snow early this morning will change to rain around 7am and then end around 11am. Cloudy, windy and mild for the aft…
Latest Weather
Read more