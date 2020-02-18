Woman seriously injured in Kipling Heights stabbing incident

A woman has been transported to the hospital following a stabbing incident in the north Etobicoke neighbourhood of Kipling Heights Tuesday evening.

Police tweeted at around 10 p.m. that they had been called to the Elmhurst Drive and Lagos Road area near Albion Road for a report of a stabbing.

Responding officers found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, so EMS was asked to attend the scene.

EMS said they transported a woman in her 60s with serious injuries to a local hospital.

Police said a man fled the scene in a white van. He is described by police as being about five-foot-five inches tall, skinny with short dark hair.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.