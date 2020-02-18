Loading articles...

Elderly pedestrian struck near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive

Last Updated Feb 18, 2020 at 8:43 pm EST

Toronto police investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Jane Street and Shoreham Drive area on Feb. 18, 2020. (Sean Toussaint/CityNews Toronto)

A man in his 80s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in North York Tuesday evening.

EMS said it happened at around 6:15 p.m. in the Jane Street and Shoreham Drive area.

Police said the driver did remain at the scene and is cooperating with the police.

The collision remains under investigation.

 

