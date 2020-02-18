Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening delayed until 2022

Commuters hoping to hop on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT next year will have to wait another year.

In a statement released Tuesday, Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster said that outside of the several challenges they have faced since the start of the project, a defect was found under the TTC station box at Eglinton subway station which needs to be fixed before the project can be completed.

“Metrolinx, Infrastructure Ontario, CTS (Crosslinx Transit Solutions), and the TTC have been seized with addressing this defect and although a way forward has been determined, the station will be delayed further,” Verster explained.

The Eglinton Crosstown was expected to open in fall of next year but Metrolinx now says it will be “well into 2022.”

“Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario are not making any precise predictions of the project completion date at this point, simply because CTS must prove to us that they can achieve the new production rates they say they can achieve. It is important to note that the project remains within budget,” Verster said.

“We will keep the public apprised on a consistent basis over the next two years on how work is progressing.”

Once completed, the Eglinton Crosstown will run 19 kilometres and have 25 stations from Mount Dennis in the west to Kennedy in the east. The Science Centre stop will also be the northern end point for the proposed Ontario Line.

Construction on the Eglinton Crosstown started in the summer of 2011 and has been a headache for residents and drivers trying to navigate their way around the area, especially at the high traffic intersection of Yonge and Eglinton.

In the years that followed, there were lane restrictions, pedestrian tunnel closures, crosswalk closures and turn restrictions — the intersection configuration changing with each new phase of construction.

In November, Metrolinx launched a marketing campaign called “Experience Eglinton,” which promoted local businesses in the area.