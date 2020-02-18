Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Concerns raised over Saskatchewan ban on sex offenders changing names
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 18, 2020 5:33 pm EST
Justice Minister and Attorney General of Saskatchewan Don Morgan attends the first day of the fall legislative session at the Legislative Building in Regina on Wednesday October 23, 2019. Questions are being raised by some lawyers and beyond about the Saskatchewan Government's plan to deny sex offenders the ability to legally change their names. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
REGINA — Questions are being raised about the Saskatchewan government’s denying sex offenders the ability to legally change their names.
The province has released details about an order of council passed by cabinet that says anyone requesting a name change will be required to undergo a criminal record check.
More than 20 sexual offences — ranging from those committed against children to sexual assault and incest — will disqualify a person from doing so.
Criminal defence lawyer Aaron Fox says sexual offenders are already tracked under Canada’s national sex offender registry, so the legislative change is mostly window-dressing on the province’s part.
The Justice Ministry says Saskatchewan is the first province to refuse a request to change names because of a criminal record.
Justice Minister Don Morgan says sex offenders should not be able to change their names to avoid public scrutiny and the change is being made to protect vulnerable people.
