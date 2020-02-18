Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CN Rail laying off about 450 workers after shutting down Eastern Canada network
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 18, 2020 6:10 pm EST
CN train cars sit idle during a rail blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, Ont. on Monday, Feb.17, 2020, in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposed to the LNG pipeline in northern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
MONTREAL — CN Rail is laying off about 450 workers in its operations in Eastern Canada after cancelling more than 400 trains in the past week over a rail blockade protesting an LNG pipeline in British Columbia.
The layoffs will affect operational staff, including employees working at Autoport in Eastern Passage, Moncton, Charny and Montreal.
The Montreal-based railway says the situation is “regrettable” because the impact on the economy and its employees from the protests is unrelated to CN’s activities and beyond its control.
CN said the shutdown is “progressive and methodical” to ensure it can be restarted when the blockades end completely.
Coastal GasLink signed agreements with 20 elected band councils along the pipeline route, including the Wet’suwet’en First Nation’s council.
But Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs are opposed to the project and say the council does not have authority over the relevant land.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2020.