Business groups call on Ottawa to end to rail blockade stranding goods worth millions
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 18, 2020 11:51 am EST
A protester walks on the closed train tracks near a train signal with Mohawk warrior and Sixth Nations flags on the twelfth day of the protest in Tyendinaga, near Belleville, Ontario, on Monday Feb.17, 2020, as they protest in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposed to the LNG pipeline in northern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
TORONTO — Business groups are calling on the federal government to take steps to immediately restore rail service that is being disrupted by anti-pipeline blockades.
Dennis Darby, CEO of Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, says the situation is “beyond serious.”
The group estimates that some $425 million worth of goods are becoming stranded every day the blockade continues.
Darby says that for every day of disrupted operation, it will take three to four days to make up for the lost time.
Maple Leaf Foods president Curtis Frank says Canada exports 60 per cent of its pork products and urges the government to work with urgency to resolve the blockade.
Protesters have blocked rail lines in several parts of Canada to show solidarity with hereditary Wet’suwet’en chiefs opposed to construction of the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline through their traditional territories in northwestern B.C.
