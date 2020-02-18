Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
74-year-old man dead after train collides with car at Montreal railway crossing
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 18, 2020 4:29 pm EST
MONTREAL — A collision between a commuter train and a vehicle in Montreal’s north end has left one man dead and another seriously injured.
Montreal police said today the 74-year-old driver died while his 33-year-old passenger is in hospital in critical condition.
Police say the collision occurred at a level railway crossing on the corner of a major boulevard, near the river that separates Montreal from its northern suburb.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said today it has dispatched an investigator to the railway crossing to gather information about the collision, which occurred around 9:30 a.m.
The driver was transported to hospital in critical condition and died there shortly after.
No one was injured aboard the train, which is operated by the regional transit agency Exo.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2020.
The Canadian Press
