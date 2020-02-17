Loading articles...

Wet'suwet'en and B.C. government have been talking Aboriginal title for a year

Banners hang on a fence as protesters stage a blockade of the rail line at Macmillan Yard in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. The protest is in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposed to the LNG pipeline in northern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

VANCOUVER — As cabinet ministers broker urgent meetings over rail blockades in support of hereditary chiefs in northern British Columbia, a series of negotiations over the Wet’suwet’en Nation’s land rights have been quietly taking place for a year. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancelled an international trip and instead held an emergency meeting of cabinet ministers Monday in Ottawa, but participants were tight-lipped about potential solutions to a series of national solidarity protests that have disrupted rail transport across the country.

Meanwhile, the B.C. government and Office of the Wet’suwet’en have been meeting on how to explore a path forward together for a year. They issued a joint press release on Feb. 7, 2019 announcing a “reconciliation process.”

“This process has emerged from decades of denial of Wet’suwet’en rights and title. Both parties believe that the time has come to engage in meaningful nation-to-nation discussions with the goal of B.C. affirming Wet’suwet’en rights and title,” it said.

Former New Democrat MP Murray Rankin, a lawyer and mediator, was appointed as B.C.’s representative to help guide and design the process just weeks after RCMP enforced an injunction last year against opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, who formed a blockade in support of the chiefs outside Houston, B.C.

Coastal GasLink says it has agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the 670-kilometre route, but the hereditary chiefs in the Wet’suwet’en First Nation say they have title to a vast section of the land and never relinquished that by signing a treaty.

While the self-governance talks are independent from any particular project, they take on new significance as a national debate over Indigenous land rights and sovereignty flares.

Na’moks, one of five hereditary clan chiefs, said he believes the talks could solve the impasse over the Coastal GasLink pipeline, a key part of a $40-billion LNG Canada liquefied natural gas export project.

Proper affirmation of Wet’suwet’en title rights would also affirm that Coastal GasLink must leave the territory, he said, but the implications of the negotiations are much bigger than that.

“It will give surety to all companies, it will enhance environmental laws, and our Indigenous rights — which are enshrined in the Constitution — will be a daily thing. We won’t have to go to court to remind each other,” Na’moks, who also goes by John Ridsdale, said in an interview.

At the same time, he said the talks are specifically non-transactional. In other words, don’t expect a deal in which the chiefs consent to the pipeline in exchange for a broader recognition of rights.

The Wet’suwet’en hereditary clan chiefs assert Aboriginal title, or exclusive rights to the land, over 22,000 square kilometres of northern British Columbia.

Although a 1997 Supreme Court of Canada case affirmed that Aboriginal title has not and cannot be extinguished by the provincial government, but fell short of identifying the specific area and boundaries where Wet’suwet’en title applies.

B.C.’s Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser agreed that while the self-governance talks are not about the pipeline, they’re relevant.

“It’s a much larger issue than a particular project, we all agreed it would be a separate process,” he said.

“That being said, as we dig deeper into the conflict here, the rights and title issues come up over and over again, and that’s still an outstanding issue that we haven’t been able to address.”

Fraser said the talks have been “challenged” by the fact that the hereditary clan chiefs have designated representatives instead of participating directly themselves but Rankin continues to visit the territory about once a month.

He also clarified that the province is not seeking to impose any form of governance on the First Nation through the self-governance talks, saying it’s up to the Wet’suwet’en to determine the potential roles of hereditary and elected leaders.

While the Indian Act designated elected band councils to lead First Nations, the province’s adoption of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in the fall gave the government more tools for recognizing traditional forms of governance, such as hereditary systems, Fraser said.

The province is keen to keep dialogue open with the Wet’suwet’en and the title talks began with a smoke feast attended by Fraser and Premier John Horgan last March, he said.

But just as Na’moks held strong against the pipeline, Fraser maintain his government’s support for it.

“While the Office of the Wet’suwet’en may have been strong in their position there, we are equally strong as government,” he said.

“The project was OKed years ago,” he said, adding the province approved its environmental assessment certification following extensive consultations and community meetings.

“There is no basis for shutting it down.”

Alan Hanna, assistant professor of law at the University of Victoria, said ironing out Aboriginal title and rights issues has occurred in various venues, including the courts, the modern treaty process and through broader negotiations.

While ongoing talks between the Wet’suwet’en and B.C. government may not directly address the Coastal GasLink project, he said reaching a self-governance agreement could guide what happens in the case of a future impasse.

“Through negotiation, they can determine who sits at the table, how many individuals represent each of the parties and then if they come to an impasse, who or which entity can determine the outcome.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2020.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press



Show tells backstory of icons like Rushmore, Lady Liberty
Show tells backstory of icons like Rushmore, Lady Liberty

Last Updated Jul 11, 2018 at 11:40 am EST

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016, file photo, the faces of the presidents that make up the Mount Rushmore monument are shown near Keystone, S.D. The PBS host Geoffrey Baer is back this summer with new episodes of his series "10 That Changed America" focusing on streets, monuments and marvels, including one show that gives the surprising inside story behind icons like the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Did you know that the original symbolism of the Statue of Liberty had nothing to do with welcoming immigrants? And that Mount Rushmore was basically built as a scheme to get road-trippers to make the trip out to South Dakota?

You’ll hear the inside story on these icons and others from Geoffrey Baer, host of the PBS television series “10 That Changed America,” in three new episodes airing this summer. In addition to famous monuments, other episodes focus on streets that changed America — like New York’s Broadway — and on modern marvels like the Hoover Dam.

Baer is based in Chicago, where he works for the local public television station WTTW and also gives tours for the Chicago Architecture Foundation. He spoke about the show and the backstory of some of the monuments featured in the episode airing July 17 in an interview with AP Travel’s weekly podcast “Get Outta Here !” Here are some excerpts from the podcast, edited for brevity and clarity.

MOUNT RUSHMORE

When cars were a new form of transportation, “a state official in South Dakota really didn’t think in the early days of the road trip that scenery was going to be enough” to lure people to drive all the way there, Baer said. So he decided to “create the world’s biggest roadside attraction.” Originally the carvings were going to depict heroes of the American West, but that wasn’t deemed a big enough draw, so the concept was changed to presidents.

STATUE OF LIBERTY

The Statue of Liberty was a gift from France to America, but what was the meaning of the gift?

Baer says America was seen in the late 19th century as a “beacon of democracy and freedom” in an era when French democracy was eroding. So the French used the statue as a way of sending “a message” to their own country by giving “America a gift of this great French figure of liberty.”

The statue is often romanticized as a symbol of welcome for immigrants, partly due to its location within sight of Ellis Island, where millions of immigrants arriving in the U.S. were processed. They could see Lady Liberty as their ships pulled into the harbour. But Ellis Island didn’t open until 1892, six years after the statue was dedicated in 1886.

“So it wasn’t until later that the statue took on this additional new meaning as a kind of beacon to immigrants,” Baer said.

LINCOLN MEMORIAL

Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation declaring “all persons held as slaves” to be free. But almost nothing at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., mentions slavery.

That’s because the intended message of the Lincoln Memorial was “that the Civil War was really brother against brother and now we’ve reconciled,” Baer said. Two of Lincoln’s speeches — his second inaugural address and the Gettysburg Address — are engraved on the walls, but not the Emancipation Proclamation.

“It only was later that the monument became a platform for the civil rights movement,” Baer added. That tradition began in 1939 when the great opera singer Marian Anderson was denied permission to sing at Constitution Hall in Washington because she was African-American. Instead she sang on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Later in the 1960s, the monument became a site for civil rights protests, including Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech.

Baer said one of the show’s most important themes is that whatever the original context may be for a memorial or monument, its meaning often changes with time. “Society is always changing,” he said, “even as the built environment stays where it is.”

Listen to AP Travel’s “Get Outta Here!” podcast with Geoffrey Baer on iTunes http://apple.co/2s2ruHY or on APNews.com https://apnews.com/afs:Content:2109900157

Geoffrey Baer’s “10 That Changed America” https://www.pbs.org/show/10-changed-america/

