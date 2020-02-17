Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police seek man connected to alleged Weston-area assault
by News staff
Posted Feb 17, 2020 7:21 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 17, 2020 at 7:22 pm EST
Toronto police are searching for Samuel Smith, 24, in connection to an investigation in the Weston Road area. (H-O/TORONTO POLICE SERVICE)
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they allege is connected to a violent assault in the Weston Road and Oak Street area last week.
On Feb. 14 at around 1:30 p.m., police said they were called to the Weston Road and Oak Street area after a man broke into an apartment and violently attacked a woman. The man fled the scene after the alleged assault.
Police said that the man and the victim knew each other.
Samuel Smith, 24, is wanted on a variety of charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and fail to comply with probation.
Police describe him as being six-foot-two inches tall and weighing between 160-170 Ibs. He has short black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his left cheek.
Investigators said he shouldn’t be approached if he’s seen in public. Instead, police say to call 9-1-1.
Anyone with information is asked by police to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.