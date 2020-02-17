Loading articles...

Police seek man connected to alleged Weston-area assault

Last Updated Feb 17, 2020 at 7:22 pm EST

Toronto police are searching for Samuel Smith, 24, in connection to an investigation in the Weston Road area. (H-O/TORONTO POLICE SERVICE)

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they allege is connected to a violent assault in the Weston Road and Oak Street area last week.

On Feb. 14 at around 1:30 p.m., police said they were called to the Weston Road and Oak Street area after a man broke into an apartment and violently attacked a woman. The man fled the scene after the alleged assault.

Police said that the man and the victim knew each other.

Samuel Smith, 24, is wanted on a variety of charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and fail to comply with probation.

Police describe him as being six-foot-two inches tall and weighing between 160-170 Ibs. He has short black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his left cheek.

Investigators said he shouldn’t be approached if he’s seen in public. Instead, police say to call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information is asked by police to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

 

 

