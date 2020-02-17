Loading articles...

Police concerned there may be more victims in fraud investigation

Arash Mahdieh, 38, of Toronto charged in fraud investigation, Feb. 17, 2020. HANDOUT/Toronto Police

Toronto police are concerned more people may have fallen victim to an alleged investment fraud.

It was reported that in February 2015, a man claiming to be an investor named Ari Archer met a woman.

She reportedly gave him $59,000 to invest.

A short time later the woman reportedly began to question the man’s legitimacy and asked for her money back/

The man reportedly continued to say he was who he said he was and claimed her money was tied up in investments and couldn’t be returned.

In September of last year Toronto police became involved and arrested Arash Mahdieh, 38, of Toronto.

Mahdieh was charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.

Police have released an image of Mahdieh and are asking anyone who may have information on the case to contact investigators.

