Storm closes Norwegian roads, floods Danish city

A car abandoned in flood water in Nantgarw, south Wales, Monday Feb. 17, 2020. Storm Dennis hammered Britain Sunday, bringing a month's worth of rain in just 48 hours to parts of South Wales, which bore the brunt of the country's second severe storm inside a week. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
COPENHAGEN — More than half a dozen roads and several passes in Norway were closed Monday because of strong winds and heavy rain while the southwestern Denmark city of Kolding and its surrounding were flooded as gale force winds and heavy rain continued to sweep across Europe.
Emergency services in the city at the end of the Kolding Fjord on the eastern side of the Jutland peninsula were pumping out water from basements and using sand bags to try to contain the water.
In Estonia, some 1,200 households were without electricity, the Baltic News Service reported.
The storm, named Dennis, that started over the weekend, prompted widespread travel disruptions across Europe and had the potential to cause more damage than the previous weekend’s Storm Ciara.
No casualties were reported in the Nordic and Baltic region.